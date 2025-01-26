RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.06 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

