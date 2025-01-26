RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 456 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $133.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $134.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

