Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.34 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.35 ($0.14). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 10.53 ($0.13), with a volume of 53,594 shares trading hands.

Sabien Technology Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -351.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.34.

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 116.48%.

In other news, insider Richard Parris purchased 200,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,965.67). 55.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

