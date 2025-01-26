Sachetta LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sachetta LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.84.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $439.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

