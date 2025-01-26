Sanmina (SANM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 guidance at $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Shares of SANM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.