Sanmina (SANM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q1 guidance at $1.30-$1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

