Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

