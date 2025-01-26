Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

