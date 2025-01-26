Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,862 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,520,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $71.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

