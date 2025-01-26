Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESP opened at $29.09 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

