Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 2.1% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NYSE:ST opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

