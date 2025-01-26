Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Slam Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.