Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 357,958 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $93.89 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.