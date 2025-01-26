Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $1.24 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Advocate Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 208,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

