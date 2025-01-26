Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 23,764 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $161.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

