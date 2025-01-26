Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 862,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 555,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.