Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $37.13 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.