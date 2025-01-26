Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

