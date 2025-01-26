SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

