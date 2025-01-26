Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 1,166 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

NYSE WBS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687,532.71 billion. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,742.89. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $474,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,760.92. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,287 shares of company stock worth $1,485,050 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

