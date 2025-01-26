Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after buying an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,222,000 after purchasing an additional 342,365 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after purchasing an additional 833,080 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

