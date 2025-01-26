Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $400.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.35 and its 200-day moving average is $375.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $250.06 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.64.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

