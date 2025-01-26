State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in State Street were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of State Street by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of State Street by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 43.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,267,560 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STT

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.