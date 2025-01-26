Stewardship Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 453,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

