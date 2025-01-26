StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNRX

VolitionRx Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.20. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 139,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $79,692.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,920.28. This trade represents a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 174,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 617,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,738.45. This trade represents a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.