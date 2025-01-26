Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $228.17 and a one year high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

