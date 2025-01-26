Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 357 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,357,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,824 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 450,409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $83.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

