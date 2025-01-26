Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 140.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 598533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.64).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.74) to GBX 275 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Synthomer Price Performance
About Synthomer
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
