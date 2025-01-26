Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.