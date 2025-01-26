The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.99 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 22.18 ($0.28). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 18,427 shares changing hands.

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £8.76 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.

