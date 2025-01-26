The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,706,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after buying an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,845,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,559.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,667,000 after acquiring an additional 878,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.67 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,466 shares of company stock worth $3,352,884 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

