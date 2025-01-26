The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $44.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of AR stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

