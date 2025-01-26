The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 5.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $414.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

