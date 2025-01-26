The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 147,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 6,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

DIS opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

