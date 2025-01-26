Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -17.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:TNXP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

