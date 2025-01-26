Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $214.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

