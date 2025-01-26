Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.