Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $237,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 58,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $4,437,832.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,917,956.17. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This trade represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $75.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $46.39 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

