Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

TFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

