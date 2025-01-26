Tri City Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Tri City Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 8,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
