Tri City Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 8,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. Tri City Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

