TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 1,997 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.