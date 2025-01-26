Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228,494 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. AXA S.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 112,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,385 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 299,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.