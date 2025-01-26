TTP Investments Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Complete Solaria by 57.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 3.7 %

CSLR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Complete Solaria

In other news, Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,387.20. This trade represents a 37.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 73,986 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $149,451.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,077,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,295.48. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,596 shares of company stock valued at $432,445. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

