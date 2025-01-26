U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.24%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

