Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.2 %

UHS opened at $185.65 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.56.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.