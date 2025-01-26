Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average is $195.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

