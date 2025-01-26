Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.