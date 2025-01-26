Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $424.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $317.59 and a one year high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

