Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $317.59 and a 12-month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

