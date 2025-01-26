Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

BIV opened at $74.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

