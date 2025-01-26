Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 8th Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after buying an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,913,000 after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,291,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,436,000 after buying an additional 517,044 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

